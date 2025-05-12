Departing Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has been appointed to a new role in rugby union.

Leeds Tykes, who are based at West Park, in Bramhope, have unveiled Hetherington as their first club president. Tykes say the 70-year-old will “continue to provide insight and leadership as we strive to be a stronger and sustainable club moving forward”.

Hetherington was last month confirmed as a director at Betfred Championship rugby league club London Broncos. He will leave Rhinos at the end of the current Super League season to fully focus on Broncos’ attempts to regain top-flight status.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by James Hardisty.

Hetherington has been on Rhinos’ board since 1996 - when he and chairman Paul Caddick took over as new owners - and was also chief executive of the Tykes after the two clubs joined forces in 1997. That arrangement ended in 2020, but Hetherington remained a director of the union outfit.

Tykes, known from 2007-2020 as Leeds Carnegie and then Yorkshire Carnegie, were promoted to the Premiership and won rugby union’s top domestic knockout competition during Hetherington’s spell as chief executive. He told the club’s website: “I’ve had a fascinating journey with Leeds Tykes, from the National League to the Premiership for eight years and serving on the PRL (Premiership Rugby Limited) board. We are now back in National One with a team and a club who represent the city and region in the best possible way and I am grateful for this recognition.”

Tykes chairman Alastair Da Costa hailed Hetherington as “an instrumental part of the development of both rugby league and rugby union in Leeds over the past 25 years”. He said: “As we continue to develop, we are delighted to have Gary’s extensive experience with us at Leeds Tykes as our first president, a fitting role for an outstanding individual.”

Despite leaving the club’s board this autumn, Hetherington will remain on the Rhinos Players’ Association committee and is lifetime president of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.