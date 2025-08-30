Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos latest team news and 21-man squads

By Peter Smith
Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ side for today’s huge game at Hull FC.

Rhinos are fifth in Betfred Super League, one place and seven points ahead of Hull. They will qualify for the play-offs, for the first time since 2022, if they win at MKM Stadium or seventh-placed Wakefield Trinity fail to beat Huddersfield Giants later today.

Leeds - who will be backed by around 1,200 travelling fans - are without centre and co-captain Ash Handley for the first time this season. He has a groin injury and joins Maika Sivo (knee), Cameron Smith (back), Tom Holroyd (scaphoid), Alfie Edgell (foot), Tom Nicholson-Watton (foot) and Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder) on the casualty list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mikolaj Oledzki is expected to return after missing five games with a fractured cheekbone and fellow prop Cooper Jenkins is back in the 21-man squad following a two-match layoff due to ankle damage. Centre Max Simpson is in contention to make his first senior appearance since July, 2022 when he suffered a fractured ankle in a defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

Cooper Jenkins, with ball, could return from injury for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC today, but Cameron Smith, also on the picture, remains on the casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Cooper Jenkins, with ball, could return from injury for Leeds Rhinos at Hull FC today, but Cameron Smith, also on the picture, remains on the casualty list. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos news: stand-in co-captains named for Hull FC clash

He ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in training the following January and has featured in only two reserves games after returning to the field this summer. Half-back Jack Sinfield and loan signing Joe Shorrocks are the other two players vying for a call into the 17.

Of a potential debut for Shorrocks, who can play hooker or loose-forward, coach Brad Arthur said: “He is real close. He has trained really well and he is not far off. His attitude is very good, he competes hard and he has got some pretty good skill about him so he has actually lifted the quality of the training. He has done a good job with that.”

Two Rhinos players are set to reach a milestone today. It will be Ryan Hall’s 400th Super League appearance and the 150th game of Harry Newman’s career.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Centre Max Simpson has been included in Leeds Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for the first time in more than three years. Picture by Peter Smith.placeholder image
Centre Max Simpson has been included in Leeds Rhinos' initial 21-man squad for the first time in more than three years. Picture by Peter Smith.

Hull are without second-rower Jed Cartwright, son of coach John Cartwright. He tore a pectoral tendon in last week’s defeat at St Helens and won’t play again this season. Prop Liam Watts comes back into the reckoning following a concussion and Callum Kemp has also been drafted in. Will Gardiner, Lloyd Kemp and Logan Moy retain their place in the 21, but Sam Eseh - last week’s other unused squad member - drops out because of a hamstring problem.

Hull FC: Rapana, Barron, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Briscoe, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Lane, Cust, Aydin, Ashworth, Fash, Litten, Gardiner, Martin, Moy, Laidlaw, C Kemp, L Kemp, Watts.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Hall, Croft, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O’Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Sinfield, Littlewood, Simpson, Watkins, Cassell, Hankinson, Shorrocks.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.

Related topics:Ash HandleyHull FCRhinosLiam Watts
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice