Leeds Rhinos news: stand-in co-captains named for Hull FC clash
Lachie Miller and Kallum Watkins will share the duty, in the absence of Ash Handley and Cameron Smith who were appointed co-skippers for the 2025 season.
Smith, last year’s captain, remains on the casualty list with a back problem. Handley aggravated a groin problem during last week’s win against Hull KR and will miss at least the next two matches, ending his ever-present record for 2025.
Watkins rejoined Leeds from Salford Red Devils in March and has featured in every game so far during his second spell at the club, producing a string of outstanding performances in the pack. He previously captained Leeds in the 2018 season, as successor to Danny McGuire. Miller joined Rhinos from Australian club Newcastle Knights ahead of last season and has been one of their most impressive performers this year.
Rhinos have yet to confirm who will replace Handley at centre against Hull in a clash of the sides in fifth and sixth place on the Betfred Super League table, but 21-year-old Max Simpson has been drafted into Leeds’ squad for the first time since July, 2022. He spent more than two years on the injury list after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear the following January and has played only twice for the reserves this term.