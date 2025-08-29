Leeds Rhinos will have two new captains for Saturday’s game at Hull FC.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lachie Miller and Kallum Watkins will share the duty, in the absence of Ash Handley and Cameron Smith who were appointed co-skippers for the 2025 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lachie Miller - pictured - and Kallum Watkins will be Leeds Rhinos' co-captains at Hull FC on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Watkins rejoined Leeds from Salford Red Devils in March and has featured in every game so far during his second spell at the club, producing a string of outstanding performances in the pack. He previously captained Leeds in the 2018 season, as successor to Danny McGuire. Miller joined Rhinos from Australian club Newcastle Knights ahead of last season and has been one of their most impressive performers this year.

Rhinos have yet to confirm who will replace Handley at centre against Hull in a clash of the sides in fifth and sixth place on the Betfred Super League table, but 21-year-old Max Simpson has been drafted into Leeds’ squad for the first time since July, 2022. He spent more than two years on the injury list after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear the following January and has played only twice for the reserves this term.