Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano back in NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 33-year-old, who spent three seasons at Leeds, has signed a one-year contract. He made his NRL debut for Newcastle Knights in 2011 and had spells with Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers before joining Rhinos.
His 47th and final game for Leeds was in a win at Wigan Warriors last May when he was sent-off for the third time in his Betfred Super League career. He was serving a ban when he suffered a stroke at training later that month. Tetevano underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart and was released by Rhinos in September, two months before the end of his contract.
The ex-New Zealand international made his playing comeback for Cook Islands last autumn and began training with Canterbury yesterday. He passed a fitness test before signing his contract and Bulldogs’ general manager of football Phil Gould told the club’s website: “Zane is a highly respected senior player who will bring leadership and work ethic to our group.”