Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Zane Tetevano back in NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs

The 33-year-old, who spent three seasons at Leeds , has signed a one-year contract. He made his NRL debut for Newcastle Knights in 2011 and had spells with Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers before joining Rhinos .

His 47th and final game for Leeds was in a win at Wigan Warriors last May when he was sent-off for the third time in his Betfred Super League career. He was serving a ban when he suffered a stroke at training later that month. Tetevano underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart and was released by Rhinos in September, two months before the end of his contract.