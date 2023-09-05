Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Test forward Zane Tetevano leaves Leeds Rhinos after agreeing release from contract

Former Test forward Zane Tetevano has left Leeds Rhinos, the club have confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
The 32-year-old, who joined Rhinos ahead of the 2021 season, has not played since being sent-off in Leeds’ win at Wigan Warriors in May.

He was stood down on medical grounds after suffering a stroke at training during his suspension, which led to surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

Tetevano had hoped to play again this year, but has now returned home to New Zealand after agreeing an early release from his contract, which was due to expire in November.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Zane Tetevano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Zane Tetevano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the last three years,” he said in a statement released through the club.

“Especially, I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

“I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly and I wish Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead.”

Zane Tetevano's final appearance for Rhinos was at Wigan in May, when he was sent-off by referee Liam Moore. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Zane Tetevano's final appearance for Rhinos was at Wigan in May, when he was sent-off by referee Liam Moore. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Zane Tetevano's final appearance for Rhinos was at Wigan in May, when he was sent-off by referee Liam Moore. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Tetevano played for Newcastle Knights, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in the NRL and at Test level with New Zealand and Cook Islands.

He scored three tries in 47 games for Leeds, as well as being sent-off three times. Smith said: “Everyone at the Rhinos wishes Zane well as he leaves the club and thanks him for his efforts during his time at Headingley.

“It has been a tough period for him this season, but he is set to make a full recovery - thankfully - and his health has always been our priority.”

