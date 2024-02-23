Ex-Leeds Rhinos Zane Tetevano star set for shock NRL return with Canterbury Bulldogs
Reports in Australia suggest the front-rower, who left Leeds last summer, is on the verge of joining Canterbury Bulldogs. Tetevano, now 33, played 47 times for Rhinos after joining them from Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2021 season.
His final appearance was in a win at Wigan Warriors last May when he was sent off for the third time in his Leeds career. He suffered a stroke during a training session the following month and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart.
The former New Zealand international was in the final year of his contract, but agreed an early release in September and returned to the field for Cook Islands during their autumn internationals. Now media Down Under say the former Newcastle Knights powerhouse - who was an NRL Grand Final winner with Sydney Roosters - is set to boost Bulldogs’ pack for the new campaign which begins next month.