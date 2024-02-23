Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reports in Australia suggest the front-rower, who left Leeds last summer, is on the verge of joining Canterbury Bulldogs. Tetevano, now 33, played 47 times for Rhinos after joining them from Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2021 season.

His final appearance was in a win at Wigan Warriors last May when he was sent off for the third time in his Leeds career. He suffered a stroke during a training session the following month and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart.

Zane Tetevano in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2022. Picture by Tony Johnson.

