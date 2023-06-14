The 32-year-old Cook Islands and former New Zealand international suffered a stroke while training last month, the club have confirmed.

A Rhinos statement today (Wednesday) revealed: “The quick actions of the medical staff present, emergency services and the fantastic team at Leeds General Infirmary ensured Tetevano received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery.

“Further tests revealed he has a hole in the heart which caused the stroke. This will be surgically repaired soon.”

Zane Tetevano tackles Huddersfield's Esan Marsters during Rhinos' win at Headingley in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The announcement added: “The cardiologist has advised that Tetevano can continue non-impact aerobic training in order to maintain his fitness, but he is not yet cleared to play contact sport. He hopes to return to the field as soon as possible.”

Tetevano, who in in the final year of his contract, has not played since picking up a two-match ban following a sending-off in May’s win at Wigan Warriors,

Coach Rohan Smith said a fortnight ago he would be unavailable “indefinitely”, but the nature of his “health concern” was not revealed until today.

Tetevano said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the club’s medical staff, the paramedics, doctors and nurses who looked after me when I collapsed.

Zane Tetevano. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field. I will never know how lucky I was. I am confident I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so.”

Tetevano plans to take part in the Leeds 10k run to maintain his fitness and has set up a JustGiving page in support of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, which helps children and adults born with congenital heart defects across Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.

Rhinos performance director Richard Hunwicks said: “Zane is one of the fittest players at the club and someone for whom training is such a big part of his life.

Rhinos' head of medical services Vas Mani (in red shirt), pictured tending to Morgan Gannon during the recent clash with St Helens. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography/Leeds Rhinos.

“It is important he continues to train to give himself the best possible chance of making a full recovery.

“He is unable to do normal contact training because of the medication he is on while awaiting surgery and has to train at a lower intensity than he is used to.

“Mentally that can be a challenge for a professional athlete. The chance to take part in the Leeds 10k is a great way to lift his spirits and be part of a team while doing it.

“It is a great opportunity to do something with Zane that supports his physical and mental well being.”

Rhinos performance director Richard Hunwicks. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Vas Mani, Rhinos’ head of medical services, added: “The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at LGI ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery.

“We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks.