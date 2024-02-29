Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Super League on TV: round 3 channel and streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens and others

This season armchair viewers will be able to watch live coverage of every Betfred Super League fixture.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is interviewed on Sky Sports after last week's defeat at Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith is interviewed on Sky Sports after last week's defeat at Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Sky Sports will cover all matches as they happen, with some also broadcast on the BBC. The competition’s own streaming service, SuperLeague+, will provide a combination of live and delayed coverage. Here’s how to watch this week’s round three games,

Friday, March 1

St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm): exclusively live on Sky Sports, available from Sunday (10pm) on SuperLeague+.

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague­+.

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague­+.

Saturday March 2

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (3pm): exclusively live on Sky Sports, available from Monday (5pm) on SuperLeague+.

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (5.30pm): live on BBC iPlayer and red button, Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.

Sunday March 3

Hull FC v London Broncos (3pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague­+.

