Super League on TV: round 3 channel and streaming details for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, St Helens and others
Sky Sports will cover all matches as they happen, with some also broadcast on the BBC. The competition’s own streaming service, SuperLeague+, will provide a combination of live and delayed coverage. Here’s how to watch this week’s round three games,
Friday, March 1
St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm): exclusively live on Sky Sports, available from Sunday (10pm) on SuperLeague+.
Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.
Saturday March 2
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (3pm): exclusively live on Sky Sports, available from Monday (5pm) on SuperLeague+.
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (5.30pm): live on BBC iPlayer and red button, Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.
Sunday March 3
Hull FC v London Broncos (3pm): live on Sky Sports and SuperLeague+.