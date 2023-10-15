Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Nene Macdonald scores four tries as Zane Tetevano makes Test return

Former Leeds Rhinos star Nene Macdonald scored four tries as Papua New Guinea crushed a Cook Islands side featuring his former clubmate Zane Tetevano.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST
The Kumuls kicked off their Pacific Championship campaign with a 46-10 win in Port Moresby. Macdonald crossed after 27 minutes and added two more tries early in the second half before grabbing his fourth in the closing minutes.

Macdonald, who had been contracted until the end of 2027, was released from his Rhinos deal earlier this month after failing to return from paternity leave in Australia.

Leeds’ Rhyse Martin was not part of the PNG side, but Castleford Tigers’ Liam Horne and Nixon Putt were among the substitutes.

Tetevano, who left Leeds in September, was in the starting second-row for Cook Islands. He had not played since undergoing heart surgery after suffering a stroke at training with Rhinos in May.

