Couple of 8s in Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings from 46-8 win v London Broncos

Winger Riley Lumb, a two-try hero on his debut in the win at Hull FC five days earlier, suffered a hamstring problem inside the opening minute and Brodie Croft went off after half an hour, having earlier scored his first touchdown for Leeds. Also among the try scorers was Jack Sinfield who was selected at scrum-half for the first time this year, in place of Matt Frawley.

It might have been a nervous evening for Leeds if they had gone behind or failed to impose themselves early, but in Rhinos’ second set Croft threw a dummy and raced over from 30 metres and they weren’t troubled after that. It was a routine win, but Leeds looked good at times, especially when they played at pace.

It was 12-0 after 17 minutes. Lachie Miller broke the first line of defence returning Oli Leyland's kick, glided into London's half and then waited for support, Ash Handley taking the pass to score his right try of the season on his return from a rib injury.

London pulled four points back after 27 minutes when Ethan Natoli went past Croft following successive drop outs. Croft was immediately taken off, but Rhinos scored two more tries before the interval.

James McDonnell got the first, touching down from a grubber kick by Andy Ackers who had replaced Croft. Rhyse Martin couldn’t convert that, but landed a third goal of the half on the final play. Jarrod O’Connor, who started for the first time this season, made a huge break, but there was no support. However, on the next play the ball was shifted right and Sam Lisone handled before Luis Roberts went over from Miller’s pass.

Miller again provided the last pass when Rhinos increased their advantage three minutes into the second half through Mickael Goudemand’s first try for Rhinos, after Sinfield had also handled. Ackers came up with another assist moments later, breaking out of acting-half and turning the pass inside to Sinfield .

Robbie Storey pulled four points back for London, video assistant Liam Rush giving them the benefit of considerable doubt after referee Aaron Moore had indicated a try, but Rhinos responded immediately when Lisone went over from Cameron Smith’s pass. They rounded things off with 10 left when Ackers sent Justin Sangare over and Martin added his seventh goal.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Lumb, Roberts, Martin, Handley, Croft, Sinfield, Sangare, O’Connor, Oledzki, Goudemand, McDonnell, Smith. Subs Lisone, Ackers, Ruan, Edgell.

London Broncos: Walker, Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi, Leyland, Tison, Kennedy, Dvis, Adebiyi, Lovell, Jones, Stock. Subs Butler, Makin, Meadows, Natoli.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan).

Attendance: 13,259.

