Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of Leeds Rhinos’ 2015 treble-winning side has been appointed head-coach at an Australian club.

Adam Cuthbertson will take charge of Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup next season after two years as the club’s football operations coordinator. The 39-year-old Australian played for Leeds from 2015-2020, winning two Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup twice and a Super League leaders’ shield.

He also coached Rhinos’ women to top spot in the table, two Challenge Cup victories and a Grand Final triumph. After leaving Leeds he went on to have spells as a player with York Knights and Featherstone Rovers, where he was also on the coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Cuthbertson with the Challenge Cup after Leeds' Wembley triumph in 2020. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA.

In a statement on Cutters’ website, Cuthbertson - who played for Manly Sea Eagles, Cronulla Sharks, St George-Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights before signing for Leeds - said: “I’m honoured to take on the role as head coach of this club. The Mackay region has a proud rugby league history, known for producing great talent and has a strong connection to the sport.

“My goal is to build on that legacy by developing a squad that competes at the highest level and reflects the values and spirit of our community. I’m committed to leading a program that will make our region proud and set the bar for excellence and dedication.”

The club’s chief executive Dave Roberts added: “We are incredibly excited to have Adam step into the role of head-coach for the 2025 season. Adam’s experience as a player and coach, combined with his dedication to the Cutters over the past two seasons, makes him the perfect fit to lead our team forward and oversee the club’s entire football program so there is alignment in both the men’s and women’s pathways for players as well as coaches. We are confident under his leadership the Cutters will continue to grow and achieve new heights.”