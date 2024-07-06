Rhinos won it 17-16 three minutes into sudden-death, but it was a horrible performance from them and London were agonisingly close to only their second win of the season. Leeds fielded their first-choice back line, but there was none of the spirit or enthusiasm shown in the win over Leigh 15 days earlier.

When they did display some urgency in the second half, their execution was woeful. If there were two options, they inevitably took the wrong one.

They were fortunate the game went to extra-time. They levelled the scores with 11 minutes left, but London had two chances - a ball steal by Lee Kershaw on Lache Miller and a poorly taken drop goal attempt - to win it in the 80.

London led for most of the game. They stunned Headingley by taking a sixth minute lead through a try by Josh Rourke, which Oli Leyland converted. But Lewis Bienek lost the ball in the next set and Lachie Miller and Harry Newman linked to send Ash Handley in.

Rhinos went ahead after 20. James McDonnell ran a good line on to Croft’s pass and looked set to score himself; he was ankle tapped, but managed to recover and flick out a pass which put Paul Momirovski over for a try which Rhyse Martin improved.

At that stage, Rhinos should have kicked on, but one soft try conceded immediately led to another and London were deservedly ahead at the break. Rhys Kennedy should have been wrapped up on Leeds’ line, but was allowed to get the ball down; then Iliess Macani dived over from a pass by Leyland, who improved the first of those touchdowns, to give the visitors a six-point interval lead.

There was an incredible passage of play in the third quarter when Rhinos moved the ball side to side through nine pair of hands, created an overlap on the left - then Martin’s pass was intercepted and fumbled by Kershaw.

London got over the line through Bienek, but - surrounded by Miller, David Fusitu’a, Croft and Mikolaj Oledzki - he couldn’t get the ball down.

James Meadows and Croft failed with drop goal attempts in extra-time and Leeds wasted an opportunity through a knock-on by Sam Lisone, but the set up and execution for Croft’s winner – from abut 30 metres out, but right in front – was excellent.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Goudemand, O’Connor, Oledzki, Martin, McDonnell, C Smith. Subs Sangare, Ackers, Eseh, Lisone.

London Broncos: Rourke, Kershaw, Bassett, Storey, Macani, Leyland, Meadows, Bienek, Davis, Kennedy, Lovell, Adebiyi, Jones. Subs Stock, Natoli, Williams, Tison.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Attendance: 12,958

1 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Involved in the first try, but didn't back himself enough 5

2 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Solid and safe, but needs more ball 6

3 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) Scored Leeds' second try, didn't do much wrong 5

4 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Provided the offload for the opening try, loked a threat at times, but too many mistakes 4

5 . Wing: Ash Handley (no 5) Took his Super League try tally for the season to 12, one good run after that but needs better service 5