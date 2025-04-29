Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers have completed the signing of former England Knights representative Chris Atkin from Salford Red Devils.

Atkin is Tigers’ fourth addition in two weeks, after Tom Amone and loan recruits Jordan Dezaria and Hugo Salabrio. Widnes-born Atkin began his career with Swinton Lions and had three seasons at Hull KR - where he was a teammate of Tigers coach Danny McGuire - before joining Salford in 2020. He was capped by England Knights in 2018,

A statement from the West Yorkshire club today (Tuesday) confirmed: “The Tigers are pleased to announce the acquisition of Chris Atkin from Salford Red Devils. The 32-year-old play-making half-back/hooker joins Castleford with immediate effect.”

Chris Atkin in action for Salford Red Devils against Leeds Rhinos three weeks ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Atkin scored 17 tries in 110 games for Salford. He told the Red Devils’ website: “It has been an honour to represent this club for so many years. Thank you to the fans, players and staff for everything, Salford will always feel like home for me and my family, and hold a special place in our lives.”

A club statement added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Chris for his incredible contributions to the Red Devils over his five-year stay and wish him all the best with the rest of his career.”

Atkin joins former Red Devils teammate Brad Singleton, who signed for Tigers in March, at the Jungle and could make his debut on Sunday against Wakefield Trinity at Magic Weekend in Newcastle. He is the latest player to leave Salford as the cash-strapped club remains under an RFL-imposed sustainability cap which restricts its spending on player wages to £1.2m.