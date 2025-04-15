Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dream Team forward Tom Amone has joined Castleford Tigers on a deal until the end of this season.

The former Leigh Leopards prop is the third signing announced by Tigers today (Tuesday), after loan recruits Hugo Salabio – from Hull FC – and Catalans Dragons’ Jordan Dazeria. The 28-year-old has been released by NRL club Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and will begin a three-year contract with Hull KR in 2026.

He will not feature in Thursday’s Betfred Super League derby at Wakefield Trinity, but a club statement confirmed: “Castleford Tigers are pleased to announce the signing of powerhouse prop Tom Amone for Canterbury Bulldogs with immediate effect, to the end of the current Betfred Super League season.”

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin said the move to Tigers will allow Amone to settle in Hull before he joins the Robins this autumn. Amone effectively replaces Rovers’ former New Zealand Test forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, who yesterday confirmed he will retire at the end of the current campaign.

Tom Amone, seen on the ball for Leigh Leopards against London Broncos last year, has joined Castleford Tigers until the end of this season. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“It was very important to us to get Tom and his young family settled in the Hull area when they arrive in England,” Lakin said. “Despite not having the cap space available for Tom to play for us in 2025, we are pleased he will play for Castleford for the remainder of this season, ensuring the move to Hull can happen immediately.”

The Australian forward played for South Sydney and Wests Tigers in the NRL before joining Leigh in 2022. He was a Challenge Cup winner against Hull KR the following season and featured in the 2024 Super League Dream Team.

The Robins’ coach Willie Peters said: “We believe Tom is going to be a significant signing for the club. He was one of the best front-rowers in the competition last year. We wanted to get someone who could hit the ground running and Tom, who has played over here before, wanted to come back and join our club. It all added up for us.”

Australian prop Tom Amone has joined Castleford Tigers on a deal until the end of the 2025 season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Amone said: "I’m really excited to be joining Hull KR from 2026. Speaking with Willie and hearing his plans for the club made the decision an easy one. It’s something I definitely want to be a part of. The fans, the culture and the direction of the club really stood out to me and I can’t wait to get started next season.”