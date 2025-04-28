Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow remembered as Magic Weekend try celebrations raise funds for MND Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow will be remembered every time a try is scored at the upcoming Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Rhinos face St Helens in the closing game of Saturday’s rugby league festival at St James’ Park. Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity in the event’s finale the following afternoon. Super League sponsors Betfred will donate £180 for every try celebration across the six fixtures to the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association. They have offered an additional £1,000 for the weekend’s best celebration.

The funds raised will be added to money collected by Rhinos and kit partners Oxen from Leeds’ MND awareness fixture against Wakefield at AMT Headingley on May 31 - two days before the first anniversary of Burrow’s death from the disease. Magic Weekend falls between two other major fund-raising initiatives for MND Association in memory of the Rhinos icon. His wife Lindsey will run the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday, May 11, a fortnight after conquering last weekend’s London Marathon in under five hours.

Rob Burrow scores for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons at the 2009 Magic Weekend in Edinburgh. Picture by Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “We wanted to find a way to celebrate the 18th Magic Weekend and rugby league is always looking to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Thanks to Betfred’s support, we’re going to ask the players to lead the way in both.

“Magic Weekend has always emphasised the fun and enjoyment of rugby league, for players and supporters. We’ve seen some memorable try celebrations over the years and we’re intrigued to see what the current Super League players might come up with, in the knowledge they’ll also be raising money for the MND Association. We thank Betfred in advance for their generosity.”