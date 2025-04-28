Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield were each charged with grade B head contact during Rhinos’ 20-14 home loss to Hull KR. Scrum-half Sinfield was sin-binned just five minutes into the game and centre Handley received a red card with eight left, but both ware available for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with St Helens in Newcastle.

Handley received two penalty points - with a reduction because of his red card - and Sinfield three, but previously clean records meant they avoided a ban. Under the new totting up procedures, suspensions kick in when a player reaches six points. Leeds substitute Sam Lisone was charged with grade B contact with a match official and received three penalty points. He was fined, but not suspended.

Last Friday’s game finished 12-a-side, after the Robins’ forward Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue was sent-off midway through the second half for an alleged high shoulder on Lisone. The Hull KR man was not charged by the review panel after they studied footage of the incident. They felt Lisone was losing height into the contact and Sue did all that could reasonably have been expected to adjust.

In total 18 players were charged from Betfred Super League round nine, eight of them over incidents in Wakefield Trinity’s golden-point extra-time loss at Catalans Dragons. Here’s the full list of charges, including one for a Castleford Tigers player.

