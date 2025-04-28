Disciplinary news as 3 Leeds Rhinos men charged by match review panel, Hull KR star cleared

By Peter Smith
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:31 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:35 BST
Three Leeds Rhinos players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield were each charged with grade B head contact during Rhinos’ 20-14 home loss to Hull KR. Scrum-half Sinfield was sin-binned just five minutes into the game and centre Handley received a red card with eight left, but both ware available for Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with St Helens in Newcastle.

Handley received two penalty points - with a reduction because of his red card - and Sinfield three, but previously clean records meant they avoided a ban. Under the new totting up procedures, suspensions kick in when a player reaches six points. Leeds substitute Sam Lisone was charged with grade B contact with a match official and received three penalty points. He was fined, but not suspended.

Last Friday’s game finished 12-a-side, after the Robins’ forward Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue was sent-off midway through the second half for an alleged high shoulder on Lisone. The Hull KR man was not charged by the review panel after they studied footage of the incident. They felt Lisone was losing height into the contact and Sue did all that could reasonably have been expected to adjust.

In total 18 players were charged from Betfred Super League round nine, eight of them over incidents in Wakefield Trinity’s golden-point extra-time loss at Catalans Dragons. Here’s the full list of charges, including one for a Castleford Tigers player.

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round nine, including Leeds Rhinos' home loss to Hull KR.

Here's all the charges from Betfred Super League round nine, including Leeds Rhinos' home loss to Hull KR.

Not charged.

2. Sauaso Sue(Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos)

Not charged.

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

3. Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR)

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: two. Total points: two (reduced because of second half red card). No further action.

4. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR)

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: two. Total points: two (reduced because of second half red card). No further action.

Grade B contact with match official. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

5. Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR)

Grade B contact with match official. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: three. Totals points: 5.5. Fined.

6. Mason Lino (Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons)

Grade B head contact. Penalty points: three. Totals points: 5.5. Fined.

