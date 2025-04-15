Castleford Tigers sign Hull FC and Catalans Dragons forwards ahead of Wakefield Trinity derby
Hull FC’s French prop Hugo Salabio has joined them on a season-long deal and Tigers have also signed his countryman Jordan Dezaria - initially for a month - from Catalans Dragons. Salabio previously played in Betfred Super League for Catalans, Wakefield and Huddersfield Giants.
The 24-year-old joined Hull last December and the deal includes a two-week recall option. Dezaria, 28, made his Super League debut for Catalans in 2016 and returned there five years later, following a spell with Leigh.
Dezaria has five French caps and Salabio has played once for his country. Both players have been named in Tigers’ initial 21-man squad for this week’s derby. They replace Jenson Windley and Josh Hodson. The one change to Trinity’s squad sees Josh Griffin, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, return in place of Jayden Myers
Tigers’ initial squad is: Tex Hoy, Jason Qareqare, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Daejarn Asi, Rowan Milnes, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Josh Simm, Dan Okoro, Lee Kershaw, Hugo Salabio, Jordan Dezaria.
Trinity’s squad is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Ky Rodwell, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Renouf Atoni, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Caius Faatili.
