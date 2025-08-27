Director of rugby Chris Chester says Tex Hoy remains a key part of Castleford Tigers’ plans, despite the signing of another Australian full-back.

Blake Taaffe will join Tigers from Canterbury Bulldogs in pre-season on a three-year contract and has been tipped by Chester to “light up” Betfred Super League. But - speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Wednesday) - Chester, who is also interim-coach, insisted that doesn’t mean there’s no room in the squad for Hoy.

Hoy spent three seasons with NRL club Newcastle Knights before joining Hull FC ahead of their 2023 campaign. He moved to Tigers early the following year and is set to make his comeback from injury after being named in the 21-man squad for tomorrow’s game at Leigh Leopards.

Tex Hoy, pictured, remains a big part of Castleford Tigers' plans for 2026, despite the signing of fellow Austrlaian full-back Blake Taaffe. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Taaffe was at full-back for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand Final and has played at centre with the Bulldogs. He could also be a half-back option when he arrives at Tigers in pre-season, and Chester stressed: “Tex is contracted for next year.

“When he plays, we generally play well. He is a very influential player for us. He is back [from injury] this week, which I am over the moon about and he will make a big difference for us. He is in our plans for 2026. We have got a really good spine for next year and I think the new coach is going to have a few headaches, which I don’t have too many of at the minute.”

Incoming team boss Ryan Carr will decide on Taaffe’s role, but Chester has high expectations for his latest recruit. He said: “If you look at the Wigan team, they brought Bevan French over as an out-and-out full-back and he is playing in the halves and was the difference last week. He came back and single-handedly destroyed Wakefield.

“He came up with some big plays and I think Blake is a very similar player. He is a very accomplished full-back and that’s probably his best position, but he is confident playing in the halves. We’ve got options, we’ve got Tex Hoy and Jenson Windley as well who I am hoping is going to be pushing these guys next year for a starting spot.”