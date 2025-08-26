Castleford Tigers news: 2 return from injury as 21-man squad named v Leigh Leopards
Full-back Tex Hoy returns to the initial 21 after three months on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury. He was due to make his comeback a fortnight ago against Leeds Rhinos, but suffered a recurrence of the problem before the final training session.
Prop Joe Stimson, who missed last Saturday’s defeat at Catalans Dragons because of a concussion suffered against Leeds, is also back in contention for Betfred Super League’s second-bottom side. Hoy is likely to replace Jenson Windley, who was at full-back in France, but drops out of the 21. Andy Djeukessi, an unused member of last week’s initial squad, is the other player omitted. Joe Westerman retains his place after a knee injury kept him out of the game in Perpignan.
There is only change to Leigh’s squad following last Friday’s 38-6 win against Salford Red Devils. Frankie Halton returns to the 21 in place of Owen Trout, who did not play in the previous game.
Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Will Tate, George Hill, Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Elliot Wallis, Alfie Lindsey.
Leigh’s 21 is: Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Andrew Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, AJ Towse.