Two senior players have been drafted into Castleford Tigers’ squad for Thursday’s visit to Leigh Leopards.

Full-back Tex Hoy returns to the initial 21 after three months on the sidelines with a calf muscle injury. He was due to make his comeback a fortnight ago against Leeds Rhinos, but suffered a recurrence of the problem before the final training session.

Joe Stimson is back in Castleford Tigers' 21-man squad. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

There is only change to Leigh’s squad following last Friday’s 38-6 win against Salford Red Devils. Frankie Halton returns to the 21 in place of Owen Trout, who did not play in the previous game.

Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Will Tate, George Hill, Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio, Tom Amone, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Elliot Wallis, Alfie Lindsey.

Leigh’s 21 is: Darnell McIntosh, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, Robbie Mulhern, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Andrew Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, AJ Towse.