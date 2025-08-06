Castleford Tigers news: statement of intent as 'special young talent' signs long-term contract

Teenage pivot Jenson Windley’s mammoth new contract is a “statement of intent” from Castleford Tigers, rugby boss Chris Chester says.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull-born Windley has signed a five-year deal at the Betfred Super League club, who hope to announce the appointment of a new head-coach next week. Windley, who turns 19 later this month, made his Tigers debut last August and went on to feature five times in 2024, three of them in the starting lineup.

He is yet to play in Super League this year, but started six times during a loan spell with Betfred Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles. Chester - who is currently combining his director of rugby role with caretaker-coach duties - confirmed Windley could feature in Saturday’s game at table-topping Hull KR and hailed the stand-off or scrum-half as a “special young talent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenson Windley (with ball) in action for Castleford Tigers against Hull FC last season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Chester said: “We are very hopeful he will play a big part in the future of Castleford Tigers. It is very rare these days that deals like that get thrown at young kids, but he has shown a real maturity.

“I think he has benefited from being out at Sheffield Eagles and being able to run a team. Physically, we know we’ve got to work on him and fill his body out, but he is still a very young kid. I think he has a really bright future at this club and it’s a real show of intent that we can keep hold of our young, talented kids.

“Jenson is certainly one of those. We will work hard with him on the training pitch to make sure he is a very good, consistent player for Castleford Tigers in years to come.”

Nineteen-year-old full-back Fletcher Rooney signed a five-year deal in February and Chester insisted it is “massively important” young players are given a chance. “We’ve had an issue over the last few years keeping hold of our talented young kids,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenson Windley has signed a long-term contract with Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There is a really good pathway here. I know when you’re showing a kid round the stadium there’s not a great deal at the moment, but what we can provide is a really good pathway for these young kids to get into the first team.

“It is massive we have managed to sign Jenson and Fletcher and there’s quite a few others. We are really optimistic about the young kids coming through the academy at the moment. I think the new coach will be excited at the kids we’ve got in the system.”

Reflecting on his new deal, Windley said: “It’s special. They gave me a shot at Cas and they have been good ever since. I’ll try and give my all on the pitch and in training.”