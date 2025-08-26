Ref returns after 4-years: Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos appointments plus Castleford Tigers & Wakefield Trinity
Aaron Moore will referee the game at MKM Stadium, with Chris Kendall as video referee. It is the fourth time Aaron Moore has been in charge of a Leeds game this season. Jack Smith has done eight, Kendall five, Liam Moore and Liam Rush have been in the middle for three Leeds matches in 2025 and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Tom Grant have done one each.
Aaron’s brother Liam Moore will take the whistle for Castleford Tigers’ visit to Leigh Leopards on Thursday, assisted by Grant on video duty. Smith is in the middle on Saturday when Wakefield Trinity play host to Huddersfield Giants. Griffiths is the video official.
Scott Mikalauskas will referee in Super League for the first time for four years when he takes charge on Friday’s game between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils. He was a top-flight official from 2017-2021 and is now a member of the RFL’s Super League referees development squad.
Appointments for Betfred Super League round 24 are: Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Hull KR v St Helens - Chris Kendall (video, Jack Smith); Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils - Scott Mikalauskas (video, Liam Rush); Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos - Aaron Moore (video, Chris Kendall); Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants - Jack Smith (video, Marcus Griffiths); Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Tom Grant (video, Liam Moore).