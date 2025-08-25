Castleford Tigers sign former NRL Grand Finalist from Canterbury Bulldogs

Castleford Tigers have signed Australian former NRL Grand Finalist Blake Taaffe.

The 26-year-old, who was full-back for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 southern hemisphere title-decider, has signed a three-year contract beginning next season. He made the first of his 31 appearances for Rabbitohs in 2021 and joined Bulldogs last year.

Taaffe scored two tries in nine NRL games last season and has featured four times for the Bulldogs in 2025, once at centre and three as a substitute. He has also been part of Bulldogs’ second-string New South Wales Cup team, scoring three tries and 43 goals during nine matches this season, mainly at full-back.

Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

He said: “I spoke with [Tigers director of rugby] Chris Chester and he told me where the club was heading and the plans. I said straight away I was keen and wanted to be a part of it. I’m really keen to see what we are building over the next few years and I’m just really excited to get over there and get stuck into it with the boys.”

Chester added: “I’m delighted to get Blake over the line for the next three years. It’s another significant signing for the club and he will play a huge part [in the] rebuild in 2026. Blake is a player that possesses lightning speed and someone who can play in the halves and at full-back. He is one of a handful of signings we expect to announce in the coming weeks.”

Taaffe will join fellow Aussie Brock Greacen, a prop signed from Newcastle Knights, at Castleford next term. Other recruits are believed to include Wakefield Trinity’s Renouf Atoni and Jack Ashworth from Hull FC.