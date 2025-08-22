Coach news tipped to bring best out of Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons as young prospect makes debut

The appointment of a head-coach for 2026 should bring the best out of Castleford Tigers over the final five games of the season, according to director of rugby Chris Chester.

Saturday’s fixture at Catalans Dragons is Tigers’ first since Ryan Carr was confirmed as incoming boss on a three-year deal beginning next term. Chester will remain in interim-charge for the rest of this campaign and insisted: “There’s players who are going to be here next season and they want to impress and there’s players who are coming off contract that decisions haven’t been made on.

“We want 17 guys out there showing Ryan what a connected team we are. It is up to these guys to really put their hand up this week. We have drawn a line in the sand and had some pretty honest conversations after last weekend, but this is a new week, another opportunity and one I expect the players to take with both hands.”

The interim-coach stated Saturday’s team will be “miles different” to the one thrashed 64-6 by Leeds Rhinos a week earlier. Young back Alfie Lindsey will make his first team debut and Chester said: “He has got a really strong carry.

Liam Horne is set to return for Castleford Tigers this weekend following suspension. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“He makes very few mistakes and he’s a hard working kid. It is a big step up for him and I’m looking forward to seeing how he applies himself. He has got nothing to lose and he is excited about the opportunity.”

Chester added: “The next five weeks are a good opportunity for me to play some young kids and it gives them an opportunity to show Ryan whether they are worthy of a first team squad number in 2026. It is exciting, we have got five more games together as a playing group and we want to finish the season with our heads held high.”

Liam Horne and Jeremiah Simbiken are back in contention following suspension. East Leeds amateur product Andy Djeukessi has been recalled from a loan spell at Workington and is drafted into the 21, alongside Hugo Salabio

Joe Stimson will miss Castleford Tigers' game at Catalans Dragons on Saturday because of suspension. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Full-back Tex Hoy was in the 21 last week, following a calf injury, but didn’t play and won’t feature on Saturday. Chester confirmed: “We trained all last week with Tex and got plenty of load into him; we had a day off and he came in the following day for the team run and couldn’t even warm up.

“We are hopeful for Tex next week and potentially Zac Cini and Jason Qareqare, but we are seriously down to bare bones. We are taking 19 with us to France.”

Joe Westerman has been named in Tigers’ squad, but Chester said he will miss the game with knee and calf injuries. Sam Wood (wrist) and Joe Stimson (concussion) are also ruled out, along with Josh Simm.

Catalans Dragons: from Romano, Smith, Cotric, Keary, Pangai Jr, Garcia, Partington, Da Costa, Satae, Navarette, Sironen, Rouge, Seguier, Dezaria, Fages,Yaha, Laguerre, Maria, Aispuro-Bichet, Balmforth, Marc.

Hugo Salabio could feature for Castleford Tigers at Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Castleford Tigers: from Asi, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman, Griffin, Robb, Hall, Mustapha, L Senior, Tate, Hill, Windley, Singleton, Salabio, Amone, Atkin, Djeukessi, Wallis, Lindsey.

Referee: Liam Rush (Batley/Dewsbury). Kick-off: Saturday, 6pm.