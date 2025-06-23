Castleford Tigers have signed Australian former NRL Grand Finalist Joe Stimpson.

Stimson arrived in this country today (Monday) and could potentially make his debut in Saturday's home game against Wigan Warriors, though that has yet to be confirmed by the club. The forward has penned a contract until the end of 2026.

Stimson, 29, has 115 NRL appearances to his name, scoring 13 tries and three goals, for Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans. He last featured in the competition for Gold Coast last year and has been playing with Brisbane Tigers in the second-tier Queensland Cup this season.

He is their top tackler this term with 310 - and an efficiency of 93.7 per cent - and has also scored one try and four goals in 11 appearances. With the ball, he has made 1,333 metres, at an average of 121 per game.

New Castleford Tigers signing Joe Stimson, left, celebrates scoring for Gold Coast Titans against New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on August 4, 2023. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Stimson was a starting second-rower for Melbourne Storm when they lost to Sydney Roosters in the 2018 NRL Grand Final. His teammates that day included current Leeds Rhinos stand-off Brodie Croft.

Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to get the signing of Joe over the line. He is a hardworking middle who can play on an edge and he also brings a huge level of NRL experience to the squad.”

Castleford coach Danny McGuire revealed last week the club were close to bringing in an overseas recruit. “I am really looking forward to Joe getting started with us,” McGuire said. “He’s a quality player and has been in some really strong environments. I’m excited to see him bring that experience and desire to Castleford.”