Two separate concussions have restricted prop Tom Holroyd to just six games for Rhinos this year. He failed a head injury assessment during a home defeat by Warrington Wolves in April and made his comeback away to Hull FC two months later, but suffered a similar issue and has not played since.

Asked about Holroyd at his weekly press conference today (Wednesday) ahead of tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield Giants, coach Brad Arthur said: “I think Tom is done for the season – I am not 100 per cent sure around that one.” Leeds have already lost second-rower Gannon for the entire campaign after he sustained two concussions in pre-season. Arthur provided an update on other injured players at today’s briefing, including winger David Fusitu'a. Here’s who is unavailable on both sides and when they could return.