Leeds Rhinos ace could miss rest of season: injury news, potential return dates ahead of Huddersfield Giants

By Peter Smith
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:47 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:44 BST
A first-choice Leeds Rhinos player’s season could be over because of injury.

Two separate concussions have restricted prop Tom Holroyd to just six games for Rhinos this year. He failed a head injury assessment during a home defeat by Warrington Wolves in April and made his comeback away to Hull FC two months later, but suffered a similar issue and has not played since.

Asked about Holroyd at his weekly press conference today (Wednesday) ahead of tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield Giants, coach Brad Arthur said: “I think Tom is done for the season – I am not 100 per cent sure around that one.” Leeds have already lost second-rower Gannon for the entire campaign after he sustained two concussions in pre-season. Arthur provided an update on other injured players at today’s briefing, including winger David Fusitu'a. Here’s who is unavailable on both sides and when they could return.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Here's who'll miss the game and when they could be back.

A calf injury has ruled the winger out of trip to Huddersfield and he could miss two games after that.

2. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)

A calf injury has ruled the winger out of trip to Huddersfield and he could miss two games after that.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.

3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)

The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington a fortnight ago and was facing a four-six-week recovery time, so could be back on the field next month.

4. Mickael Goudemand (Rhinos)

The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington a fortnight ago and was facing a four-six-week recovery time, so could be back on the field next month.Photo: Bruce Rollinson

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue and may not play again this year.

5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)

The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue and may not play again this year.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The second-rower is fit, but unavailable this week as he completes a two-match ban.

6. Sam Hewitt (Giants)

The second-rower is fit, but unavailable this week as he completes a two-match ban.Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

