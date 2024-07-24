Two separate concussions have restricted prop Tom Holroyd to just six games for Rhinos this year. He failed a head injury assessment during a home defeat by Warrington Wolves in April and made his comeback away to Hull FC two months later, but suffered a similar issue and has not played since.
Asked about Holroyd at his weekly press conference today (Wednesday) ahead of tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield Giants, coach Brad Arthur said: “I think Tom is done for the season – I am not 100 per cent sure around that one.” Leeds have already lost second-rower Gannon for the entire campaign after he sustained two concussions in pre-season. Arthur provided an update on other injured players at today’s briefing, including winger David Fusitu'a. Here’s who is unavailable on both sides and when they could return.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
Here's who'll miss the game and when they could be back.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
A calf injury has ruled the winger out of trip to Huddersfield and he could miss two games after that.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Morgan Gannon (Rhinos)
The second-rower hasn't played a competitive game in 2024 after being concussed in both his pre-season appearances. On May 20 Rhinos announced he will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, though he is doing non-contact training with his teammates.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Mickael Goudemand (Rhinos)
The prop/second-rower sustained a shoulder injury against Warrington a fortnight ago and was facing a four-six-week recovery time, so could be back on the field next month.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Tom Holroyd (Rhinos)
The prop was concussed in Leeds' defeat at Hull FC on June 15, his first match back after two months out with a similar issue and may not play again this year.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Sam Hewitt (Giants)
The second-rower is fit, but unavailable this week as he completes a two-match ban.Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com
