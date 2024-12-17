Leeds Rhinos' toughest team: here's our pick of their 17 Super League hardmen

Outright thuggery may have long since been eliminated from the game, but nobody steps on to a Super League field without knowing how to look after him or herself. Here’s our selection of Rhinos’ toughest 17 from the Super League era. If you think there’s anyone we should have included, let us know in the comments below.
Here's our choice of Rhinos' toughest Super League 13. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Brent Webb
Superman, he took some punishment, but never a backwards step - and could dish it out as well if required. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Wing: Marcus Bai
The Papua New Guinean wasn’t big, but had explosive power and took some stopping near the opposition’s line. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Tonie Carroll
Capped by both New Zealand and Australia, the ex-Brisbane Broncos man was built like a tank and would rather go over defenders than round them. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Centre: Keith Senior
Never afraid to mix it, his clash with St Helens’ Jon Wilkin at the height of the sides’ rivalry is legendary. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Still going at 37, not a brawler, but built like a prop and you wouldn't want to get between him and the tryline. Photo: Tony Johnson
