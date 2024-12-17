Leeds Rhinos' toughest team: here's our pick of their 17 Super League hardmen

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Dec 2024, 18:24 BST
Super League is a tough sport, played by tough people and Leeds Rhinos have fielded their fair share of hard cases since summer rugby began in 1996.

Outright thuggery may have long since been eliminated from the game, but nobody steps on to a Super League field without knowing how to look after him or herself. Here’s our selection of Rhinos’ toughest 17 from the Super League era. If you think there’s anyone we should have included, let us know in the comments below.

Here's our choice of Rhinos' toughest Super League 13.

Superman, he took some punishment, but never a backwards step - and could dish it out as well if required.

2. Full-back: Brent Webb

The Papua New Guinean wasn’t big, but had explosive power and took some stopping near the opposition’s line.

3. Wing: Marcus Bai

Capped by both New Zealand and Australia, the ex-Brisbane Broncos man was built like a tank and would rather go over defenders than round them.

4. Centre: Tonie Carroll

Never afraid to mix it, his clash with St Helens’ Jon Wilkin at the height of the sides’ rivalry is legendary.

5. Centre: Keith Senior

Still going at 37, not a brawler, but built like a prop and you wouldn't want to get between him and the tryline.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

