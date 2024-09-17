'Alarming how far they've fallen behind': latest Leeds Rhinos talking points ahead of Hull KR finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With one round remaining, Leeds Rhinos still have hopes of extending their season into the play-offs, despite last week’s 38-0 loss at Wigan Warriors.

To do that, they will have to win at second-placed Hull KR on Friday, then hope Leigh Leopards lose to St Helens and Catalans Dragons don’t beat Hull FC by enough to overtake them on points difference. Here’s five talking points.

1: The table doesn’t lie.

Rhinos are seventh in Betfred Super League going into the final round and that’s where they deserve to be. They are one of five evenly-matched teams in the middle of the table, not on a par with the top three, but better than the four at the foot of the ladder.

Leeds Rhinos take on Hull FC in their final home game of 2024. Such a huge club should be doing better on the field. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It’s alarming how far Rhinos have dropped behind Wigan, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves, having lost six of their seven meetings with those sides this year. Since winning the competition from second on the table in 2017, Rhinos have finished 10th (Super-eights format), eighth, fifth three times, eighth and will be at best sixth this year.

There are various reasons - including the stadium redevelopment, poor recruitment and failed coaching appointments - for that, but such a huge city-based club, with enviable support - should be doing much better. After the glory days of the golden generation, it hasn’t taken long for Leeds to regain the under-achievers tag they endured in the 1980s and 90s.

2: Glad when it’s over.

Leeds’ current total of 28 points is four better than last year and they are going to finish with more wins than losses, but when it comes, the end of the season will be a relief. Even if Rhinos do scrape into the play-offs, they don’t look like a side capable of making an impact in away ties against teams above them on the table.

Leeds Rhinos women huddle after last Friday's win at Wigan Warriors which secured second place in Super League. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The important thing now is preparing for an improved year in 2025. It’s already clear coach Brad Arthur is planning a long, tough pre-season and that’s clearly needed.

The current squad can be better than they have been, but they are losing a key player in Rhyse Martin and a lot hinges on who they bring in. With a few exceptions, recruitment since 2017 hasn’t been good enough, which is one of the issues sporting director Ian Blease was appointed to resolve. What happens over the next few months will go a long way to determining whether next year brings better times, or more disappointment.

3: Size matters.

Leeds Rhinos received the Betfred Wheelchair Super League leaders' shield on the pitch at AMT Headingley before the men's final home game of 2024, against Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are in the hunt for a seasoned winger or centre to add some competition for places, but the backs aren’t really the problem. A choice was made ahead of this year not to sign a big, metre-making front-rower and that proved unwise.

Though fans were crying out for more beef in the pack, Rhinos stuck with their existing four props and opted to use smaller, specialist second-rowers as back up. Obviously they didn’t expect their number eight to play only six games, but before this term two of the first-choice front-rowers had started only four games between them for Leeds.

All that has led to James Bentley and Cameron Smith being Rhinos’ props on the field at times this year and while they are good players, they’ve been dwarfed by rival front-rows. If he makes a successful return from injury, Tom Holroyd will be another option next season, but Leeds’ pack still looks a prop light if they don’t bring in a big forward and it’s difficult to see them winning silverware without more size.

4: Riley impressive.

The positive from the drubbing at Wigan was the performance of the two rookies in the team. Alfie Edgell made his debut in the final game of 2023 and has gone on to play 14 times this year, but last week was only his second start in his specialist full-back role. The 20-year-old dropped one high kick, but otherwise coped well with what was a tough assignment.

If his first couple of appearances are anything to go by, 19-year-old Riley Lumb could be a special talent. In his two full games - he was injured a minute into his other senior start - he has looked totally at home, scoring a brace of tries against Hull in April and producing another eye-catching performance at Wigan.

He’s big, quick and athletic, clearly understands the game and is definitely one to keep an eye on. Teenage centre Ned McCormack and young forwards Tom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood have also had had a taste this year and there are others in the academy, back Marcus Qareqare and forward Presley Cassell for example, who’ll be knocking on the door next season or the year after.

5: Rhinos successes.

The men’s first team is what brings in the crowd and grabs the attention, but as a club, Rhinos have had a decent year which could get better over the next few weeks. Leeds’ women won 24-4 at Wigan in last Friday’s curtain-raiser to secure second place in Super League and a home semi-final.

That’s despite some disruption to the squad including the departure of England star Zoe Hornby and a lengthy injury list. If they beat third-placed York Valkyrie at AMT Headingley this Sunday, Rhinos will be through to the Grand Final - probably at St Helens - on Sunday, October 6.

In the wheelchair game, Rhinos finished top of Super League, yet again, having won all their matches. They are on course for another Grand Final appearance, at the University of Hull on Sunday, October 13. Notable achievements from both sides, which - at the moment - the men’s team can only dream of replicating.