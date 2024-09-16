Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It hurts them to say it, but our Leeds Rhinos fans jury admit Wigan Warriors are in a different class at the moment.

Leeds’ 38-0 thrashing at Wigan was a shock to the system after three successive wins and the Evening Post’s supporters panel want to see changes to the squad before next season. Rhinos close their regular season with a trip to Hull KR on Friday and the top-six is still within reach, but only one jury member is predicting a win.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In a potentially season-ending defeat, Leeds looked lost as Wigan ran rampant in the penultimate game of the year. What was most frustrating is we never really looked like competing and it was more of a training session for the Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos' David Fusitu'a is tackled by Liam Byrne during the defeat at Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

While I don't think this is the reason we lost so badly, the players are struggling fitness-wise. Allegedly, Brad Arthur has brought in a more rigorous training regime than was in place previously and this will have taken a toll on the players. The switch up from Rohan Smith’s more relaxed style - to put it politely - to how Arthur is coaching is a big step and it will take a full pre-season to get the players up to speed.

However, that does not excuse the poor performance we witnessed on Friday. It was embarrassing the difference in quality between the supposedly two biggest clubs and just shows how much the squad has been mismanaged in recent years. I'm not under the illusion we should be winning every game, but getting beaten that badly and being nilled is not acceptable.

There are too many players within the team that are not good enough to play for Leeds. If players like Justin Sangare and Paul Momirovski are still here next season, I will expect Leeds to offer me a playing contract since they seem to be letting anyone play for the club.

Also, a shout out to the bright spark at Wigan who decided to mix Warriors and Rhinos fans in the away end. It was completely reckless and it’s a small miracle it didn't end up with fans fighting. Even at the best of times the fans of both teams do not get on, so why put them together in a high pressure game? There was no regard for away fans safety, especially with what looked like low numbers of stewards present.

Leeds Rhinos fans hoped for fireworks from their side at Wigan Warriors, but the performance was a damp squib. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Looking ahead to KR, the bar is that low, I would just like us to compete for the full 80 minutes. Hull KR are flying and looking to finally get their hands on a major trophy so it was always going to be a tough game. The fans want to see a reaction and the players need to restore some pride, because as it stands, it has been another failure of a season.

GAVIN MILLER

While the rest of the fan base was getting giddy about beating the worst Hull team in a generation, I was insistent there was no cause for celebration, the frailties in the side were still there, we are still a long way behind and the majority of the squad are not good enough for a top Super League team.

As I sat in the stand on Friday night in Wigan, there on the insistence of my son and mate that this was our late push to the play-offs, I took no pleasure in being proved correct. I’m no fan of Wigan, never have been, never will be, but I couldn’t help admiring just how good they are and the rugby they play.

There was some good news for Leeds Rhinos at Brick Community Stadium as a win over Wigan Warriors sealed second place in Women's Super League. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Every player knew their job, they moved the ball effortlessly in attack and strangled Leeds in defence and they have a superstar player in Bevan French. Leeds, in contrast, looked clunky in attack, weak up front and had no answer to anything Wigan did.

It’s simple really; I’ve mentioned the worst Hull team in a generation, is this the worst Leeds team in a generation? One, two or maybe three players are good enough for a top Super League team, the rest are so average and suited to a mid-table team it’s no surprise that’s where we reside.

Recruitment since the golden generation has been nowhere near good enough and we are reaping what we sew right now. Add in a catalogue of poor coaching appointments and Leeds are languishing and will continue to languish until both those things are sorted. If Brad Arthur could commit to more than a season at a time that could be part one sorted. Part two will take much longer.

BECKY OXLEY

With one game to go we are still in with a chance of getting into the top-six. I am forever an optimist and, as the saying goes, 'it's not over until the fat lady sings'.

The game against Wigan wasn’t the best and was for many an expected result. Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb definitely showed their worth in a very one-sided game, but there was no real attack and slow defence meant Wigan could rule the roost and show us what they were made of.

Wigan are where they are in the table for a reason, but it shows how much we have changed as a team over the last few years. We aren’t seen as a threat any more and this is hopefully something Brad Arthur will alter in the off-season. I don’t expect to win every game, but it would be nice to have at least made an effort. We are at the end of a very hard season and I think a break before getting back into it will do us some good.

I’m going to put myself on the line and say I think we will scrape a win at Hull KR and, depending on other results, make it into the six. I think we will want to show Brad what we can do and that we listen to him and come back in a fighting spirit. As always, let’s keep the faith.

IAIN SHARP

Headlines were made last week when two Americans floated around in space outside their capsule for a couple of hours. This was supposed to be a first until it was pointed out Wigan fans have been taking walks in little or no atmosphere for years.

On the field, there were light years between Wigan and Leeds. In the same way Leeds fans scratched their heads last week and asked how we’d lost to Hull earlier in the season, Wigan supporters questioned how they got beaten by Leeds a little over a month ago.

A large chunk of the Leeds side didn’t seem to bother turning up and were afflicted by the age-old issue of dropsy for most of the game. Over and above who has been announced as departing at the end of the season, perhaps a few more of the current squad may be taking their own walk into the unknown very soon.

And yet, there remains a theoretical chance of Leeds reaching that mythical promised land of the play-offs, involving the sort of mathematics you used to see espoused by bearded blokes in tank tops in early Sunday morning black and white broadcasts on BBC2 (probably the same ones that invented the play off system).

So, onwards to east Hull this week. For Rhyse Martin, it’ll be like one of those visits you see in those property shows. Will Leeds be able to spoil the party?

DAVID MUHL

There are times when you just have to sit back and admire the opposition. Wigan were superb on Friday night and no team would have been able to keep up with them playing like that.

Having said that, I do think the score was slightly flattering to them; one of their tries was from a forward pass and another from a blatant obstruction. Brad Arthur, although disappointed with the team in his press conference, must have taken some pleasure in the way they didn’t pack in and showed some guts.

There were some highlights. The two young lads put in great performances; other than one untakeable kick, Alfie Edgell handled the full-back role well and what can you say about Riley Lumb? He is most definitely a star of the future.

The pressure Wigan put on us brought back the errors and penalties and we never looked likely to score. We had very few play-the-balls in the Wigan half and could never get on a roll. We didn’t have any six-agains and were on the wrong end of the penalty count.

Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley never had a chance behind a totally beaten pack. It must now be clear we need to strengthen our forwards. Justin Sangare doesn’t use his size the way he should and Sam Lisone only seems to be able to play for five minutes at a time. James Bentley, although giving plenty of effort, is just not big enough for a prop.

I was not as downcast as I have been in the past. I saw effort and a not giving up attitude. I think a bolstering of the pack and a pre-season with Brad will put us in a better place than we have been in for years. It wasn’t all bad on Friday night, the ladies put in a good performance to beat a strong Wigan side.