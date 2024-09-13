Leeds Rhinos women close in on home semi-final after crucial win at Wigan Warriors
The result almost certainly means Leeds will face York Valkyrie in the Betfred Women’s Super League semi-finals, while Wigan finish fourth and travel to league leaders St Helens. Friday’s victory strengthened Leeds’ hold on second place with York two points adrift and 87 behind on for and against.
The defending champions complete their league campaign at bottom club Featherstone Rovers - who have lost all 13 games this season - on Sunday. Victory by 88 points isn’t beyond York, but will be a tall order.
Wigan have improved massively this season under team boss Denis Betts, but Leeds - even with a lengthy injury list - had too much quality. In a mistake-strewn game, a try on the stroke of half-time swung things Rhinos’ way and they controlled the second half.
Leon Crick, who is in charge during coach Lois Forsell’s maternity leave, was delighted with the result, but feels Leeds can be better. He said: “We were probably a bit off in terms of how we played.
“We defended really well; we had to do a lot of tackling so there’s definitely some pleasing things in that. In terms of attack we made a lot of errors and put ourselves under pressure a bit, so to keep them out, we did a good job.”
Rhinos took an early lead through lively scrum-half Caitlin Casey who went over from close-range after a break by Ella Donnelly. Wigan levelled after 15 minutes when Anna Davies dived over at the corner and Isabel Rowe’s touchline conversion attempt bounced away off the crossbar, but Leeds added two tries in the second quarter to take a 14-4 lead into the interval.
The first, on 25 minutes, followed a break by Shone Hoyle. She was tackled just short, but then Casey switched play and Keara Bennett went through a big gap for a touchdown which she also converted. Just before half-time, Rhinos got possession from a huge tackle by Lucy Murray and Casey kicked on the first. Wigan’s Grace Banks gathered, but couldn’t hold on in Ebony Stead’s tackle and Sophie Robinson showed great awareness and determination to follow up and get a hand on the ball.
Referee Adam Williams handed the decision on as a try and video assistant Aaron Moore gave the green light, though Liv Whitehead couldn’t convert. The second half was evenly-contested until the 57th minute when Rhinos scored their fourth try. Casey kicked to Leeds’ right, Wigan’s Molly Jones spilled the ball under pressure from Evie Cousins and it fell straight to Amy Hardcastle. Moore confirmed the score and Whitehead added the extras.
That made it all about the points difference and Leeds added four more through Robinson after good handling by Casey, Stead and Hanna Butcher. Wigan applied some late pressure, but excellent defence on Rhinos’ line prevented them adding to their total.
York will present a tough hurdle in the semi-final and Crick admitted Rhinos will need to be better with the ball. He insisted: “There’s a few little bits to fix up, but it’s just a few tweaks, nothing major.”
Wigan Warriors women: Banks, Davies, Wilson, M Jones, Derbyshire, Rowe, Fourbister, Speakman, Marsh, Coleman, Hunter, Molyneux, Thompson.Subs Gregory-Haselden, Hilton, C Jones, Hunter.
Leeds Rhinos women: Stead, Cousins, Hardcastle, Robinson, Whitehead, Butcher, Casey, Sykes, Bennett, Donnelly, Murray, Hoyle, Dainton. Subs Bruce, Glynn, Northrop, Walker.
Referee: Adam Williams (St Helens).
