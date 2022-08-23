Leeds v Barnsley Carabao Cup: how to watch and what channel will it be on?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds will be taking on a fellow Yorkshire team, Barnsley, in their second round Carabao Cup clash.

The Whites have made a strong start to the Premier League campaign, picking up two wins and one draw - including a 3-0 demolition job over the highly-fancied Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have made a rocky start to the 2022/23 season - they’ve collected two wins and three defeats so far. Last time out, they were taken apart at home by a physical Wycombe Wanderers outfit, losing 3-0.

Barnsley had to beat Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to get to the second round - an impressive feat, considering they’re a league below Boro.

Leeds, being a Premier League team, automatically qualified for the second round of the League Cup.

When will the game kick off?

Barring any postponements or cancellations, the game between Leeds and Barnsley is set to kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, August 24.

The team lineups will be announced an hour before the match kicks off on each club’s respective Twitter page.

What channel is it on?

Leeds v Barnsley has not been selected by Sky Sports for live TV coverage - instead, they elected to broadcast Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa and Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United.

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t watch the game from the comfort of your own home. You’ll be able to watch the game live using either of the two teams’ iFollow services.

Furthermore, you’ll be able to catch radio coverage of the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

As Leeds are two divisions above the Tykes, they are the overwhelming favourites amongst bookmakers.

Leeds have odds of 1/4, 1/5 and 2/9 with Bet365, Sky Bet and Paddy Power to win in 90 minutes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bet365 have given Barnsley odds of 10/1, Sky Bet have given them a 9/1 chance, while Paddy Power have given them the longest odds of the three with a price of 11/1.