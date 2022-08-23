Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ first hurdle on their domestic cup journey this season comes in the shape of a Yorkshire rival.

Barnsley visit Elland Road on Wednesday, August 24 and will look to stage an upset against Premier League Leeds.

The Tykes were relegated from the Championship last season and have started life in League One somewhat inconsistently, winning two and losing three of their opening five matches.

Joe Gelhardt is expected to be named in Jesse Marsch's starting XI to face Barnsley (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That said, Michael Duff's side were victorious over second tier Middlesbrough in the First Round of the Carabao Cup which subsequently set up their tie with Leeds.

Jesse Marsch is expected to name a vastly different starting XI to the one which saw off Chelsea last weekend, handing starts to several players currently on the fringes of his squad.

Here is the YEP’s predicted Leeds United XI to face Barnsley.

Goalkeeper: Kristoffer Klaesson

The Norway Under-21 international has had to be patient for first-team opportunities since his arrival last summer.

Klaesson has made just a solitary Leeds appearance to date, replacing the injured Illan Meslier away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last season.

Wednesday night’s action provides Marsch with the first low-risk opportunity to field the young stopper.

Right-back: Cody Drameh

Another who has been patient for first-team opportunities is Cody Drameh who excelled on loan at Cardiff City last season.

Upon returning to Elland Road, Drameh has featured during pre-season but is yet to make it off the bench in the Premier League.

With Luke Ayling close to a return but not quite ready for match action, Marsch may rest summer addition Rasmus Kristensen in favour of young Drameh.

Centre-back: Liam Cooper

Club captain Liam Cooper has been deprived of a full pre-season and a starting place at the beginning of this campaign, largely due to an Achilles issue.

Marsch revealed that Cooper could make a return this week, and Barnsley may provide the centre-back with the ideal opportunity to regain match fitness whilst not jeopardising the club's fine start to the league campaign.

Centre-back: Robin Koch

Alongside Cooper, Marsch may decide to select Robin Koch owing to his impressive form in this position over the course of Leeds’ first three matches this season.

Koch has been a steady operator at the heart of defence and will be keen not to lose any momentum.

Although, if he is to reprise his role this weekend at Brighton, he will likely be substituted as a precaution for Pascal Struijk or Diego Llorente at some stage.

Left-back: Leo Hjelde

Jesse Marsch made reference to the teenage Norwegian during a recent press conference, commending his performance for Leeds’ Under-21s whilst also suggesting he was an option at left-back.

League One opponents will prove a good enough test for the Norway youth international in a position he may occasionally frequent this season.

Centre-midfield: Adam Forshaw

Utility man Forshaw has made the occasional appearance from the bench this season but is yet to start his first senior fixture of the campaign.

The 30-year-old featured from the start in the Under-21s’ 2-2 draw with Norwich City last Monday and could provide Marsch a solution so that the American can rest Marc Roca and Tyler Adams.

Centre-midfield: Sam Greenwood

Starting alongside Forshaw in that Under-21s fixture was Sam Greenwood who looks increasingly likely to feature as a midfielder this season.

The former striker has impressed Marsch since his arrival at the club in February and was entrusted to play alongside Kalvin Phillips in this position on the final day of last season.

Attacking-midfield: Mateusz Klich

Klich’s involvement has been diminished this season compared to previous campaigns but as the team evolves, it is understood there will be casualties.

That said, his introduction from the bench against Wolves on the opening day helped revitalise Leeds and the consensus is the Pole still has plenty to offer.

A first 90 minutes of the season at senior level against Barnsley looks likely.

Attacking-midfield: Crysencio Summerville

Marsch’s system does not employ out-and-out wingers but that is not expected to stop Leeds’ new No. 10 Crysencio Summerville from featuring more regularly off the bench this season.

Cup games will provide the young Dutchman with ample opportunity to showcase his talent and one-v-one ability against lower league opposition.

Attacking-midfield: Daniel James

Another player who might find Premier League starts limited is Dan James who is understood to be behind Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra in the pecking order.

A 90-minute run-out and strong performance versus The Tykes will give Marsch options heading into this weekend’s fixture with Brighton, though.

Centre-forward: Joe Gelhardt

As Patrick Bamford makes his way back from a groin injury and Rodrigo Moreno’s fitness now more important than ever, Joe Gelhardt is the sensible pick to lead the line at Elland Road on Wednesday night.