Leeds host Barnsley in the League Cup this week fresh from their historic 3-0 triumph over Chelsea.

The club expect a similar attendance to the one which witnessed Leeds’ demolition of Thomas Tuchel’s side when Michael Duff’s Tykes arrive in West Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for United revealed general admission tickets had sold out, while there was limited availability remaining for hospitality attendees.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Fans of Leeds United celebrate after their sides victory of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

League One Barnsley have also played their part in what could be a packed-out Yorkshire derby by requesting both upper and lower sections of the away end for their supporters.

Last season’s Carabao Cup Second Round fixture with Crewe Alexandra saw Leeds run out 3-0 winners in front of 34,154 spectators at Elland Road – a figure which is expected to be surpassed on Wednesday night.

Two years prior, 30,000 were in their seats as Leeds were beaten on penalties by Stoke City in the same competition.

38,232 packed in to Elland Road to witness Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal dispatch of Leeds during an FA Cup Third Round replay in 2011, while 38,168 were in attendance for the Whites’ League Cup clash with Liverpool in 2009.

Unlike the aforementioned Arsenal and Liverpool fixtures, the prospect of a sold-out encounter against League One opponents epitomises the good feeling around United currently.

Head coach Jesse Marsch is expected to make wholesale changes to his squad set to face Barnsley with several senior players in line to drop out in order to be fresh for Saturday’s trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Leeds have won each of the last four meetings with Barnsley, the last of which coming at Elland Road in a narrow 1-0 win as United edged closer to the Championship title.