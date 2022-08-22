Leeds United claimed their first Premier League win over Chelsea for more than two decades on Sunday.

An expectant Elland Road was drenched in sunshine as the Whites prepared to face their old rivals in their third league game of the season.

Both teams were hoping to defend their unbeaten start to the 2022/2023 campaign, but the noise was growing inside United’s home ground as fans got ready for one of the biggest fixtures of the calendar.

Patrick Bamford was out injured, but so was N’Golo Kanté, meaning each manager had to make changes, with the teams forced to adjust to the loss of a key player.

Crucially, Thomas Tuchel was in his technical box as an appeal for his touchline ban - a sanction for scrapping with Spurs boss Antonio Conte - is underway.

How did the game play out? Let’s find out...

1. Team news One change for Jesse Marsch after Patrick Bamford hobbled off with a groin injury at St Mary’s. Dan James comes in to right wing, freeing up Brenden Aaronson for the number 10 role as Rodrigo goes centre-forward. Photo Sales

2. Team news Thomas Tuchel has lost N’Golo Kanté to injury for several weeks so Conor Gallagher, with just his third senior Blues appearance, steps into the Chelsea midfield. Photo Sales

3. Pre-match Leeds United shake hands with Chelsea ahead of kick-off. Photo Sales

4. 9’ - Koulibaly booked £33m summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly is shown a yellow card for a shirt pull on Brenden Aaronson. Photo Sales