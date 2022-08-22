15 brilliant Leeds United v Chelsea pictures fans will love - sheer passion, key moments, awful error
Leeds United claimed their first Premier League win over Chelsea for more than two decades on Sunday.
An expectant Elland Road was drenched in sunshine as the Whites prepared to face their old rivals in their third league game of the season.
Both teams were hoping to defend their unbeaten start to the 2022/2023 campaign, but the noise was growing inside United’s home ground as fans got ready for one of the biggest fixtures of the calendar.
Patrick Bamford was out injured, but so was N’Golo Kanté, meaning each manager had to make changes, with the teams forced to adjust to the loss of a key player.
Crucially, Thomas Tuchel was in his technical box as an appeal for his touchline ban - a sanction for scrapping with Spurs boss Antonio Conte - is underway.
How did the game play out? Let’s find out...