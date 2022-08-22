Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Player ratings from Chelsea victory

Leeds United claimed their second win of the Premier League season with a thrilling 3-0 win over Chelsea at Elland Road on Sunday – but how did we rate the performances?

Summer signing Brenden Aaronson got United off the mark by swiping the ball from under Blues ‘keeper Édouard Mendy’s feet and tapping it into an empty net.

Rodrigo soon doubled the hosts’ lead by glancing home a Jack Harrison free kick then the pair combined again in the second half to get a third for Leeds, with Harrison the scorer from close range.

United ended the weekend in third place in the Premier League table with their unbeaten league run still in tact.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United celebrates after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rodrigo bouncing after strong start

Leeds United forward Rodrigo is delighted with the way his side have begun their 2022/2023 Premier League campaign.

Yet to lose a game, the Whites sit third in the table after claiming a convincing 3-0 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road.

Rodrigo has emerged as a key leader in the squad and wore the captain’s armband on Sunday as he tapped in his fourth goal in three games to stay top of the division’s scoring charts.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Rodrigo of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Spaniard is as happy with the performance they gave the home crowd as he is the all-important three points.

"I think the team is doing really well,” said Rodrigo.

"We have started the season in very good shape, it's a very good moment for us.

"Even in the last game, we deserved a bit more.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"And I think today, apart from the three points, I think the image that the team showed during the 90-plus minutes was amazing.

"It was a good atmosphere as well, I just want to thank all the people that came here to support us and I'm really happy for the start of the season."

Thomas Tuchel makes ‘better’ tactical claim

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel claims his side were the better team in the opening stages of their 3-0 defeat to Leeds United.

The Blues looked visibly deflated after a four-minute first-half period put United on the front foot via goals from Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo.

Before then, though, Tuchel is certain that his team were on top.

"We scored an own goal and gave an awfully cheap set-piece away and conceded from a set-piece," he said.

"It has nothing to do with pressing, the style of Leeds, you should not confuse these things. We were able to be the better team, to be one or 2-0 ahead.

[Then] the belief is on top level and our body language was not as it was in the last match. That's how I felt it. It's surprising.