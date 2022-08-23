Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Should the Reds side sell their entire allocation then Elland Road is guaranteed a sell-out crowd for first meeting between the sides since July 2020.

A subsequent promotion for the Whites and Barnsley's relegation to League One make the hosts heavy favourites to progress to the third round of the competition and Duff says that should allow his players to operate in relative freedom.

"It is a good one after Saturday and a free hit," he said, after watching his side lose 3-0 to Wycome at home at the weekend.

"We are going away to a Premier League club. I know it is a local derby, but it is fair to say that Leeds are ahead of us at the minute. It's a great game to be involved in and these are the games you want to play in and test yourself in against the best.

"There's been quite a few sold ticket-wise, so I think there will be a lot there. The team might change a little bit, but it's opportunities.

"It is an opportunity to go and express themselves and enjoy it and you only enjoy it by performing well. To perform well, they know what they need to do."

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford again and Marsch will inevitably use the game to give players like Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich more minutes, but the American could also spring Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra on third tier opposition.

FREE HIT - Michael Duff says the Carabao Cup clash at Leeds United is a free hit for Barnsley but he expects a good team from Jesse Marsch regardless of who plays. Pic: Getty

Duff anticipates a difficult evening no matter the line-up thanks to Marsch's style of play.

"Whatever team Leeds play, it will be a good team," he said.

"The way Jesse (Marsch) has them playing, he has got them back to what he has always done in terms of high-energy, pressing really high up the pitch and very similar to what has gone on here in previous years. He has come out with the Red Bull model."

Barnsley have injury issues of their own to contend with, too.

Wing-back Nicky Cadden has had a set-back as he seeks to return from a calf problem and the game comes too soon for Herbie Kane and Michal Helik.

Duff said: "Cads has had a scan and we are still waiting for the results. Hopefully, it's nothing serious from his other calf on Saturday.

"He was just warming up at half-time, which is why he never came on the pitch. It doesn't seem too bad, so we'll have to see what happens there.

"Herbie (Kane) and Micha (Helik) are definitely getting closer. They haven't joined the group yet, but they are on the grass and a sign of hopefully getting closer.