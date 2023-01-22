World Cup star opens up on future amid Leeds United and Leicester City bid claims
One Leeds United transfer target has given an indication of where his future may lie.
Leeds United transfer target Azzedine Ounahi has given an indication of where his future could lie after the Whites were reported to be closing in on an agreement for the midfielder.
The Angers star was a leading figure in Morocco’s historic run to the World Cup semi-finals as they became the first African side to reach the last four of the competition before France ended their dreams of making further history. His form in Qatar led to a wave of transfer speculation as Ounahi was heavily linked with a move away from France during the January transfer window.
Speaking about what could lie ahead he told his club’s official website: “That’s what I told the President. The sports project comes first. I don’t have a favourite championship, I don’t have an ideal destination, I look above all at the sporting project. In the Club where I will go, I still have to progress to show my qualities.
“To be clear with everyone, I have no preference for this or that championship because I look at the sporting project, the interest of the club but also my own. If there is a real sports project, that’s where I’ll go.”
A whole host of clubs across Europe have been linked with a move for the talented midfielder with Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Leicester City all said to be keeping a close eye on his post-World Cup progress.
But 90Min have now claimed Leeds have submitted an offer of around £21.8m to land Ounahi, a figure which still falls narrowly short of the reported £26.2 asking price imposed by Angers. Leicester are also said to have made a similar offer for the midfielder - but they have fallen short after failing to meet a condition that would see Ounahi return to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the remainder of the season.