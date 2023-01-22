Leeds United have until the end of the month to further bolster their squad. They have so far signed attacker Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim and defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg.

The Whites also have the chance to offload players before the window shuts. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Defender wanted

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell on a permanent basis. The youngster has spent the first-half of this season on loan in the Championship with Millwall to get some experience under his belt. According to The Sun, Michael Carrick’s Boro are ‘keen’ to snap him up before the end of the month.

Winger attracting attention

Jack Harrison is being linked with two new clubs. Reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that Ajax and Atalanta are now keeping tabs on his situation at Elland Road. He has told GiveMeSport: “I know that there are clubs who he is still on the radar for. In particular, away from Arsenal, there are even a couple of European teams that are looking as well. Atalanta are one of them and I’m also told that Ajax have been keeping tabs on him since the summer.”

Striker update

