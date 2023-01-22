Rutter arrived last weekend from Hoffenheim for a £28m initial fee, a significant outlay for a 20-year-old, but his signing lays bare Leeds' plan to get in on the ground floor with players of real potential.

"Georginio is a player that we have believed for some time has immense potential and while his availability in January came as a surprise, we were quick to act," said the chief executive.

"Our strategy of trying to secure players early in steep development trajectories means we only have two short windows where Leeds United is a viable option. This ambition inevitably means we will frequently miss out on targets, but the upside is, when we are successful, that we secure talent that can materially help the club move to the next level."

Rutter could make his Whites debut at Elland Road today against Brentford having bolstered Jesse Marsch's attacking options. The American now has top goalscorer Rodrigo, the returning-to-fitness Patrick Bamford and a record signing to pick from when it comes to the number 9 spot.

Another consequence of the Frenchman's transfer from the Bundesliga is that Leeds will seek to farm others out on loan. Kinnear points to one of the game's most famous examples of a player who developed away from his parent club in justifying the club's use of the loan market.

"Rutter's arrival will mean that we will be looking to make some outbound loans before the end of the transfer window," said Kinnear.