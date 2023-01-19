Leeds United linked with Serie A midfielder as right-back transfer chase vs Arsenal heats up
Latest news and rumours regarding Leeds United as they prepare for the weekend
Leeds United return to Premier League action on Sunday at home to Brentford. The Whites beat Cardiff City 5-2 last time in the FA Cup.
Jesse Marsch’s side are currently sat in 14th position in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Striker latest
Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt is on the radar of several Championship clubs with the 20-year-old attacker set to go out on loan this month. The former Wigan Athletic youngster is linked with a return to the DW Stadium, where Premier League winner Kolo Toure is now head coach, although there is notable interest from the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, too.
Right-back latest
The agent of Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda, who has been linked with the Whites over recent times, is in London speaking to various clubs including Arsenal according to reporter Ben Jacobs. He has told CaughtOffside: “Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch. There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops.”
Midfielder linked
Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed on his Twitter that Leeds are one of a few clubs interested in Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand. The 23-year-old is also apparently on Leicester City and Nottingham Forest’s radar. He has been playing in Italy for the past two years and helped his current club win promotion from Serie B in the last campaign.