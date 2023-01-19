Leeds United return to Premier League action on Sunday at home to Brentford. The Whites beat Cardiff City 5-2 last time in the FA Cup.

Jesse Marsch’s side are currently sat in 14th position in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker latest

Leeds forward Joe Gelhardt is on the radar of several Championship clubs with the 20-year-old attacker set to go out on loan this month. The former Wigan Athletic youngster is linked with a return to the DW Stadium, where Premier League winner Kolo Toure is now head coach, although there is notable interest from the likes of Sunderland, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, too.

Right-back latest

The agent of Real Vallodolid defender Ivan Fresneda, who has been linked with the Whites over recent times, is in London speaking to various clubs including Arsenal according to reporter Ben Jacobs. He has told CaughtOffside: “Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch. There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops.”

Midfielder linked

