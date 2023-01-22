The Whites are without a win in five Premier League matches and will be keen to get their own back on Brentford, who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 earlier this season in west London. Marsch was sent off in that fixture, deemed to have remonstrated too vigorously with the referee, and has not incurred a touchline suspension since, but remains an animated character on the sidelines at Elland Road.

Today’s opponents are in fine form having beaten Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth since the turn of the year, while Leeds are still in search of their first three points of 2023. The Bees can put pressure on teams above them, as they eye a spot in the European qualification places, while United will look to distance themselves from the foot of the table.

Live match updates, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage, team news and build-up here throughout the day.