Leeds United 0-0 Brentford highlights: Rutter made to wait for debut as Whites held by Thomas Frank's side

Leeds entertain Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road this afternoon. Kick-off is from 2pm.

By Joe Donnohue
5 hours ago
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 4:01pm

The Whites are without a win in five Premier League matches and will be keen to get their own back on Brentford, who defeated Jesse Marsch’s side 5-2 earlier this season in west London. Marsch was sent off in that fixture, deemed to have remonstrated too vigorously with the referee, and has not incurred a touchline suspension since, but remains an animated character on the sidelines at Elland Road.

Today’s opponents are in fine form having beaten Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth since the turn of the year, while Leeds are still in search of their first three points of 2023. The Bees can put pressure on teams above them, as they eye a spot in the European qualification places, while United will look to distance themselves from the foot of the table.

Live match updates, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage, team news and build-up here throughout the day.

Leeds host Brentford at Elland Road (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 0-0 Brentford LIVE

FT: Leeds 0-0 Brentford

A point which could’ve been three, had either side been more clinical. Leeds better in the second half and probably disappointed they’ve only come out with a draw. If you can’t win, don’t lose.

Wide

90' Toney with a looping header, Meslier watches it wide.

Stoppage time

90’ Three added on. Leeds fans not happy, they can smell blood

To the rescue

Narrowest of margins

89' Lovely delivery from Harrison at a free-kick but it evades Leeds heads. Momentum with the hosts.

Free-kick

Booked

88’ Wissa booked for refusing to get his yards at a Leeds free-kick

Leeds sub

88’ Greenwood replaces Roca

Latest

Corner Brentford

