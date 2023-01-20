We are now almost two thirds of the way through the January transfer window and time is starting to run out for clubs across English football to complete their business.

Leeds United, who return to Premier League action this weekend when Brentford visit Elland Road on Sunday, have already been active this month while other clubs have yet to complete any incomings. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace will not entertain losing both Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise during the summer transfer window with both players ‘on the radar’ of some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe (Daily Mail)

Jude Bellingham is set to hold a crunch transfer meeting with Borussia Dortmund after indicating to Real Madrid that he prefers a move to the Spanish giants rather than a Premier League switch (Mirror)

Wolves have agreed a £3.3m fee with West Ham for Craig Dawson and the defender could move to Molineux ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City (Independent via PA News)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton are speaking to French club Rennes about a potential move for Kamaldeen Sulemana who could join Frank Lampard’s side at Goodison Park this window (Give Me Sport)

Aston Villa have opened talks with Moussa Dembele’s representatives ahead of a potential January move with Danny Ings closing in on a £15 million switch to West Ham (90min)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea have seen a £55 million offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected as the Seagulls value the 21-year-old considerably higher and their is that he is not for sale (The Athletic)

Arsenal are interested in Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony, the former Gunners academy player who is out of contract this summer, and have also opened talks to sign Brighton’s Leandro Trossard this month in a £20million move (Daily Mail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United have offered £13.5m to Flamengo for Brazil U20 international forward Matheus Franca and have revived interest in Everton’s Anthony Gordon as Chris Wood joins Nottingham Forest on loan with an obligation to buy for £15million (Daily Mail)