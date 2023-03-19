Wolves are preparing to contest the red card shown to Matheus Nunes during their 4-2 defeat to Leeds United at the weekend, according to The Telegraph. The midfielder was sent off, despite being an unused substitute at Molineux Stadium.

Rodrigo netted a late fourth goal for Leeds following an elleged foul on Adama Traore in the build-up, however VAR determined the goal should stand. Nunes - and much of the Wolves bench - disagreed with the decision and Nunes was subsequently sent off for his protests. Wolves will now submit video evidence to prove that Nunes didn’t commit violent conduct, with the report claiming that the 24-year-old was provoked by the assistant linesman Gary Beswick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wolves are unlikely to appeal against Jonny’s red card after reviewing the incident. The defender was dismissed for his horror challenge on Luke Ayling and there was very few complaints on the decision after viewing the tackle.

While Wolves accept Jonny’s booking, they have been left concerned that the Premier League’s poor refereeing will have a negative impact on their chances of staying up this season. Julen Lopetegui has claimed that he could ‘write a book’ on the controversies he has endured in the top flight so far, with the club potentially being clear of the relegation zone if points were awarded retrospectively.

Wolves have enjoyed improved performance since Lopetegui was appointed in November, however they sit only three points above the relegation zone following the defeat to Leeds - one point above the Whites. However, Javi Gracia’s side, as well as the likes of Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Leicester City, all have games in hand over the Midlands outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad