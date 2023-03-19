Leeds United U21s vs Sunderland U21s live: Archie Gray starts, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot
The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.
Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.
Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.
Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.
Leeds United U21 vs Sunderland U21 LIVE
1. LEEDS UNITED - 35pts
2. Nottingham Forest - 35pts
3. Southampton - 33pts
4. Norwich City - 27pts
5. Aston Villa - 27pts
6. West Bromwich Albion - 27pts
7. Middlesbrough - 22pts
8. SUNDERLAND - 17pts
9. Newcastle United - 16pts
10. Stoke City - 9pts
11. Derby County - 1pt
Team news dropping in an hour or so, here at Elland Road. In the meantime, read what Javi Gracia and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui had to say after yesterday’s Premier League encounter.
Yesterday’s 4-2 win over Wolves not enough action for you? The Under-21s are back this afternoon as they take on Sunderland at Elland Road.
The youngsters’ season is winding down, or ramping up, depending on which way you look at it, as the hunt for automatic promotion back to Division 1 is well and truly on.
All your match updates here. Kick-off is at 2pm.