Live

Leeds United U21s vs Sunderland U21s live: Archie Gray starts, goal and score updates from Elland Road

Leeds’ Under-21 side resume their Premier League 2 campaign this afternoon at home to Sunderland as they look to hang onto top spot

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT

The young Whites are expected to name a strong starting XI against Sunderland afternoon, featuring Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins and Jeremiah Mullen, as they aim to retain their grip on 1st place in PL2 Division 2.

Leeds’ fixture on Monday evening away to West Bromwich Albion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving members of the Division 2 chasing pack to gain ground on United before Paco Gallardo’s side’s next game.

Elland Road is the venue for today’s fixture where there is expected to be a promising turnout for the 21s as their season nears a conclusion.

Leeds host Sunderland in PL2 Division 2 this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
Build-up, team news, and minute-by-minute match coverage here. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Leeds United U21 vs Sunderland U21 LIVE

Show new updates

Current standings - PL2 Div 2

1. LEEDS UNITED - 35pts

2. Nottingham Forest - 35pts

3. Southampton - 33pts

4. Norwich City - 27pts

5. Aston Villa - 27pts

6. West Bromwich Albion - 27pts

7. Middlesbrough - 22pts

8. SUNDERLAND - 17pts

9. Newcastle United - 16pts

10. Stoke City - 9pts

11. Derby County - 1pt

Let’s replicate that today

Sunderland team news

Team news countdown

20 minutes to go...

U21s arrivals

The lads are arriving. Expecting a strong squad...

He’s brilliant

Gracia and Lopetegui

Team news dropping in an hour or so, here at Elland Road. In the meantime, read what Javi Gracia and Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui had to say after yesterday’s Premier League encounter.

Yesterday’s Verdict

Welcome to Elland Road

Yesterday’s 4-2 win over Wolves not enough action for you? The Under-21s are back this afternoon as they take on Sunderland at Elland Road.

The youngsters’ season is winding down, or ramping up, depending on which way you look at it, as the hunt for automatic promotion back to Division 1 is well and truly on.

All your match updates here. Kick-off is at 2pm.

