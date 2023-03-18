Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings as Whites defeat Wolves in crazy game and duo get 5s
YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth provides his player ratings from Leeds United’s 4-2 win versus Wolverhampton Wanderers
Leeds United made hard work of their Premier League encounter with Wolves on Saturday afternoon, almost surrendering a three-goal lead during a second half which saw two red cards given to Wanderers players.
Goals from Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling, Rasmus Kristensen and Rodrigo secured just Leeds’ second away league win of the season.
Here are Graham Smyth’s full-time player ratings from Molineux.