Lopetegui was delayed appearing for his post-match press conference following Leeds’ 4-2 win over Wolves having visited match officials after the final whistle. Wolves’ head coach cut a frustrated and emotional figure on the touchline throughout Saturday afternoon’s game, taking the view that referee Michael Salisbury made incorrect calls against the home side.

Lopetegui was incensed during the first half as Junior Firpo felled Nelson Semedo in the Leeds penalty area, but man in the middle Salisbury waved away Wolves’ protests. At full-time, Lopetegui said he felt the decision was a ‘very clear penalty’.

"Today we don't deserve to lose this match. It was a crazy match.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Julen Lopetegui, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ruben Neves clash with Referee Michael Salisbury after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on March 18, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"[It is a] very clear penalty, but the referee and VAR thinks opposite, I don't understand but it was very, very clear.

"I have to change Nelson because Junior Firpo doesn't touch the ball, he suffered a very big knock. I had to change him,” Lopetegui added, portioning blame to the Leeds full-back for his role in Semedo’s subsequent substitution.

The Wolves boss insisted he ‘did not want an explanation’ from the match officials, however the YEP understands Lopetegui spent an extended period of time after the final whistle in conversation with match officials.

The Spaniard also took umbrage with the decision to show Wolves two red cards during the second half. Jonny Otto’s shin-high tackle on Luke Ayling was initially penalised with a yellow card, however VAR instructed referee Salisbury to take a second look at the pitchside monitor, where he was barracked by comments from the Wolves bench – including Lopetegui.

After viewing the incident again, Salisbury overturned his decision, cancelling out the booking, brandishing a red card instead.

"The Jonny red card, he loses control, [it’s a] very typical action, when you lose [the ball] you want to put the ball under control again. The other player arrives early, but I think a yellow card is enough. We are unlucky.”

During stoppage time at the end of the second half, Wolves were punished further as unused substitute Matheus Nunes saw red for an apparent push on the assistant referee as a melee broke out following the award of Leeds’ fourth goal.

Wolves’ bench protested Salisbury’s decision to play on after Marc Roca had tugged at Adama Traore’s shirt, allowing Crysencio Summerville to steal possession and feed Rodrigo who chipped the ball over Jose Sa into the net.

"The second [red] card is because the last goal for them is after a very clear foul on Adama. I have seen the image, the foul is very clear.

“He [Nunes] is unlucky, [the] linesman bumps with Nunes, not Nunes with him,” Lopetegui added, insisting that there was ‘no intention’ in Nunes’ coming together with the assistant referee.

