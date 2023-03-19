News you can trust since 1890
Molly Burke
By Molly Burke
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Former Leeds United boss, Neil Redfearn, has hailed Brenden Aaronson for his performance against Wolves after a difficult campaign for the American. Aaronson joined the Whites from RB Salzburg last summer.

The 22-year-old is one of a number of signings made by Jesse Marsch that he knew well from his time in Austria, however he has failed to impress so far, making 23 starts for the club but failing to score since getting off the mark in the Whites’ 3-0 win over Chelsea in August. Despite his poor form, Javi Gracia opted to start him behind Patrick Bamford yesterday and his faith was repaid.

Speaking on Aaronson to BBC Radio Leeds, Redfearn said: “I thought Aaronson probably one of his better games. He had a little bit more freedom in behind Bamford up front. He needs to add goals to his game if he’s going to be that attacking midfield player. But I thought he was better today.

“That’s as good as I’ve seen Aaronson play. He still needs to offer a goal threat, but I thought he played well, gave them good energy.”

Leeds need their recent signings to live up to expectations in the final couple of months of the season as they look to avoid relegation and it appears that Gracia is trusting in Aaronson to put a shift in, with the US international starting all four matches in the top flight since the Spaniard was appointed.

The win over Wolves was the Whites’ second under Gracia, having earned seven points from a possible 12 since he was brought into replace Marsch last month. The Yorkshire outfit currently sit two points above the bottom three ahead of a tough trip to Arsenal next weekend.

