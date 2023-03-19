The Whites picked up just their second away league win of the campaign, a year to the day since their 3-2 victory over the same opposition at the same ground. Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rodrigo all scored in that victory 365 days ago and oddly enough found themselves on the scoresheet yet again as the two sides clashed at Molineux.

Leeds’ win lifted Javi Gracia’s side up to 14th having started the day in the relegation zone, but the bottom of the table remains extremely close with just four points separating 12th from 20th place Southampton.

There were jubilant scenes on the pitch and in the away end at full-time as Leeds’ victory was confirmed. Junior Firpo – substituted during the second half – made a beeline for countryman Rodrigo, who had scored Leeds’ clincher in stoppage time, whilst stand-in captain Ayling congratulated several members of the team before turning to bask in the team’s glory with the fans.

After the players had returned to the away dressing room, where Whigfield’s 1990s chart-topper ‘Saturday Night’ could be heard, Harrison shared on social media a video cataloguing the war wounds he had sustained during the 4-2 triumph.

The Leeds man had taken a ball to the face during the first half, and required attention from the club’s medical staff to stem the subsequent flow of blood from his nose. In addition, Harrison shared pictures of a bloodied hand, cuts to both shins and for a deeper leg wound, stitches, which were administered at half-time.

Screenshots of Harrison’s video went viral with Leeds supporters commending the winger’s commitment to the cause.

Jack Harrison shares a video of the wounds he sustained in Leeds' 4-2 win over Wolves (Pic: Jack Harrison/Instagram)