Wolves have been dealt an injury set-back ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Premier League relegation six-pointer against Leeds United after Hwang Hee-chan was ruled out.

The South Korean netted in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United but is not expected to be fit to face Leeds, with Wolves still awaiting a full assessment on his injury.

Leeds sit in the Premier League relegation places ahead of kick-off, four points behind Wolves in 13th.

“Unfortunately, we have an injury with Hee Chan, but the rest are more or less ready,” said Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

“We have a little bit of a problem with another player, but we have to wait until tomorrow or until tonight to have more information, but it’s clear that Hee Chan is out.

“Hee Chan is an important player for us, but unfortunately, he’s not here so we have to put our confidence in other players. We trust in all the squad, all the players, and we have to put the trust in those chosen.

“We hope that Hee Chan is ready as soon as possible, but now, the more important players are the ones who are ready and available for tomorrow.”

Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho are both out for the season for Wolves, while Pablo Sarabia is a doubt after missing out last weekend.

Boubacar Traore looks set to return after recovering from injury, but the same can’t be said of Diego Costa and Hugo Bueno, who will miss out with knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Leeds meanwhile were also dealt a significant blow ahead of the game, after key midfielder Tyler Adams picked up a hamstring injury in training.