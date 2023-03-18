It’s matchday for Leeds United, and a big one at that.

The Whites return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, making the trip to the West Midlands to take on a Wolves side hoping to distance themselves from the relegation battle. Julen Lopetegui’s men are currently just four points above Leeds, giving Javi Gracia’s men the chance to drag their opponents back into the thick of the relegation dogfight with an away win. Though, a loss would be a huge blow, and especially before the international break.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Illias deal claim

Leeds are now said to have ‘finalised’ their signing of Barcelona starlet Illias Akhomach.

It has been reported for weeks that the Whites are interested in snapping up the forward on a free transfer, with Illias out of contract this summer. And according to Fichajes, Leeds have now wrapped up a deal ahead of the summer. reaching an agreement with the winger despite other clubs also submitting proposals.

The report is particularly interesting given Leeds are far from assured a Premier League spot for next season. The move may be a big risk for Illias, given he may yet be swapping Camp Nou for Championship football.

Koch interest

Tottenham are said to be interested in a move to sign Leeds star Robin Koch this summer.

Spurs are said to be in the market for a centre-back this summer, and Football Insider report they could turn to Koch, with the London side sensing an opportunity to sign the German on the cheap should the Whites suffer relegation to the Championship.