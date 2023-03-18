News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
16 hours ago Everything we know so far after medical incident sparks Jump Inc closure
16 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
21 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
22 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
23 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host

Leeds United ‘reach agreement’ over La Liga star as Tottenham ‘eye’ defender transfer

All the latest Leeds United news as Javi Gracia’s men prepare to face Wolves in the Premier League.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:42 GMT- 2 min read

It’s matchday for Leeds United, and a big one at that.

The Whites return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, making the trip to the West Midlands to take on a Wolves side hoping to distance themselves from the relegation battle. Julen Lopetegui’s men are currently just four points above Leeds, giving Javi Gracia’s men the chance to drag their opponents back into the thick of the relegation dogfight with an away win. Though, a loss would be a huge blow, and especially before the international break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Illias deal claim

Leeds are now said to have ‘finalised’ their signing of Barcelona starlet Illias Akhomach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been reported for weeks that the Whites are interested in snapping up the forward on a free transfer, with Illias out of contract this summer. And according to Fichajes, Leeds have now wrapped up a deal ahead of the summer. reaching an agreement with the winger despite other clubs also submitting proposals.

The report is particularly interesting given Leeds are far from assured a Premier League spot for next season. The move may be a big risk for Illias, given he may yet be swapping Camp Nou for Championship football.

Koch interest

Tottenham are said to be interested in a move to sign Leeds star Robin Koch this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spurs are said to be in the market for a centre-back this summer, and Football Insider report they could turn to Koch, with the London side sensing an opportunity to sign the German on the cheap should the Whites suffer relegation to the Championship.

Koch is under contract until 2024, and that already puts Leeds in a vulnerable spot, let alone the defender is not likely to drop down to the second tier.

Premier LeagueWolvesWest MidlandsElland Road