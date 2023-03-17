The defender was a surprising exitee late in the January window, linking up with Mourinho’s Roma on a loan deal until the end of the season. Though, Roma also hold an option to buy the former Real Sociedad star which could become an obligation to buy, potentially netting Leeds £18million this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, via , asromalive.it, has reported that Llorente has “never convinced” the former Man United and Chelsea boss.

Llornte has had a frustrating time of things in the Italian capital, though, making just two appearances across all competitions. Mourinho has overlooked the defender for much of the time, but Llorente was able to face his former club Real Sociedad in the Europa League last week.

Roma progressed through the tie, but Llorente missed the second leg through an adductor injury, and he looks set to miss out until after the international break as a result of the setback. In truth, it’s a continuiation of what has been a disappointing season for the Spaniard, who made just eight Premier League appearances for Leeds until his exit in late January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks like he was signed by Roma to play a supplamentary role, and it’s going to take some impressive performances for Llorente to change that outlook. Though, if he does wind up staying with Roma, a full pre-season will surely help his case. As for Leeds, they will be hoping to make back the £17-£18million they paid for Llorente two-and-a-half years ago, with no sign of the Spaniard returning to Elland Road, and especially not as a starter.

It’s also worth noting that there were personal factors behind Llorente’s move to Roma, with now former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch explaining at the time: “Quite honestly, Diego wasn’t so easy because we know it leaves us a little bit thin in the back. But Diego felt that there were a couple of things happening in his personal life as well where he felt like he really needed to change.